La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta y conocida por sus papeles en películas como "Twins" o "Jerry Maguire", falleció el domingo por complicaciones derivadas de un cáncer.









"En la mañana del 12 de julio de 2020, Kelly Preston, amada esposa y madre, falleció tras una batalla de dos años frente al cáncer de pecho", indicó un representante de la familia a la publicación.





"Tras decidir llevar a cabo su lucha de forma privada, se sometió a tratamiento médico durante un tiempo, ayudada por sus familiares y amigos más cercanos", agregó.





"Era un alma brillante, preciosa y amorosa que se preocupaba profundamente por los demás y que aportaba vida a todo lo que tocaba", completó.













La carrera de Preston comenzó en 1985 con un papel en Sin vergüenza y fue adquiriendo fama con sus intervenciones en Los gemelos golpean dos veces (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) y Entre el amor y el juego (1999). Más adelante, apareció en Campo de batalla: la tierra (2000), Sentencia de muerte (2007) y Dos canguros muy maduros (2009).

























También apareció en el videoclip para la canción She Will Be Loved, de Maroon 5.





















Su última intervención en la gran pantalla fue en Gotti (2018), junto a Travolta, donde encarnó a la mujer del mafioso John Gotti.













Preston y Travolta se casaron en septiembre de 1991, cuando la actriz estaba embarazada de Jett, su primer hijo.



























