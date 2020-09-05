|= Imagen: WEB =
Con un software llamado "Artbreeder", que permite combinar múltiples imágenes de caras y fusionarlas, combinó diversas pinturas con retratos de momias de Fayum. Mirá el resultado.
Un fotógrafo neerlandés publicó en sus redes sociales el rostro de Jesús recreado con "redes neuronales".
Bas Uterwijk es especialista en la generación de imágenes por computadora y efectos especiales. Según explicó, está "reevaluando su rol como fotógrafo".
El artista utilizó un software llamado "Artbreeder", que permite combinar múltiples imágenes de rostros y fusionarlas en una versión sintetizada.
El software "utiliza una red neuronal entrenada en fotografías y pinturas de miles de rostros humanos", explicó.
El fotógrafo utilizó distintas representaciones de Jesús, entre ellas, algunas de origen bizantino y renacentista, como el "Salvator Mundi" de Leonardo da Vinci y la Sábana Santa de Turín.
Sin embargo, para garantizar la autenticidad de la imagen, cambió los rasgos a los predominantes en Medio Oriente.
"Estaba feliz con el resultado como una representación cultural colectiva, pero al mismo tiempo sentí que carecía de precisión histórica", expresó.
|= Foto: WEB =
Además, cambió el cabello y la barba a una longitud y estilo más realistas para la época, sumada a algunas descripciones de algunos retratos de momias de Fayum, dejando el arte renacentista en un segundo plano
"El resultado es una impresión artística de cómo podría haberse visto este hombre, más que una búsqueda científica de una semejanza exacta", concluyó el artista.