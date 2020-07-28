|= Imagen: WEB =
La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes la lista completa de candidatos para la 72° edición de los Emmy, cuya ceremonia se llevará a cabo de manera virtual el 20 de septiembre, por la pandemia de coronavirus.
La miniserie de HBO "Watchmen" lidera la lista de los nominados con 26 nombramientos, seguida de "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", de Amazon, que logró 20 postulaciones y "Ozark" y "Succession", que se anotaron 18 candidaturas.
La plataforma de streaming Netflix marca su liderazgo con 160 nominaciones frente a las 107 de su gran rival, HBO.
Aunque todavía no está clara la metodología de entrega de los galardones, se supo que los Emmy 2020 serán transmitidos en vivo por TNT.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
- Anthony Anderson (”Black-ish”)
- Don Cheadle (”Black Monday”)
- Ted Danson (”The Good Place”)
- Michael Douglas (”The Kominsky Method”)
- Eugene Levy (”Schitt’s Creek”)
- Ramy Youssef (”Ramy”)
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
- Mahershala Ali (”Ramy”)
- Andre Braugher (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)
- Alan Arkin (”The Kominsky Method”)
- Sterling K. Brown (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Dan Levy (”Schitt’s Creek”)
- Tony Shalhoub (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- William Jackson Harper (”The Good Place”)
- Alex Borstein (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)
- Betty Gilpin (”GLOW”)
- Marin Hinkle (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Kate McKinnon (”Saturday Night Live”)
- Annie Murphy (”Schitt’s Creek”)
- Yvonne Orji (”Insecure”)
- Cecily Strong (”Saturday Night Live”)
- Programas de variedades y talk-show:
- “Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Masked Singer”
- “Nailed It”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
- Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
- Mejo actor principal en serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
- Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
- Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)
- Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
- Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
- Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
- Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (”The Crown”)
- Laura Dern (”Big Little Lies”)
- Julia Garner (”Ozark”)
- Fiona Shaw (”Killing Eve”)
- Sarah Snook (”Succession”)
- Meryl Streep (”Big Little Lies”)
- Thandie Newton (”Westworld”)
- Samira Wiley (”The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Cate Blanchett (”Mrs. America”)
- Shira Haas (”Unorthodox”)
- Regina King (”Watchmen”)
- Octavia Spencer (”Self Made”)
- Kerry Washington (”Little Fires Everywhere”)
- Jeremy Irons (”Watchmen”)
- Hugh Jackman (”Bad Education”)
- Paul Mescal (”Normal People”)
- Jeremy Pope (”Hollywood”)
- Mark Ruffalo (”I Know This Much Is True”)
- Uzo Aduba (”Mrs. America”)
- Toni Collette (”Unbelievable”)
- Margo Martindale (”Mrs. America”)
- Jean Smart (”Watchmen”)
- Holland Taylor (”Hollywood”)
- Tracey Ullman (”Mrs. America”)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (”Watchmen”)
- Tituss Burgess (”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)
- Dylan McDermott (”Hollywood”)
- Jim Parsons (”Hollywood”)
- Jovan Adepo ( “Watchmen”)
- Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)
- Mejo actor invitado en una serie dramática:
- Andrew Scott (”Black Mirror”)
- Giancarlo Esposito (”The Mandalorian”)
- Jason Bateman (”The Outsider”)
- James Cromwell (”Succession”)
- Martin Short (”The Morning Show”)
- Ron Cephas Jones (”This Is Us”)
- Mejo actriz invitada en una serie dramática:
- Cicely Tyson (”How To Get Away With Murder”)
- Cherry Jones (”Succession”)
- Harriet Walter (”Succession”)
- Alexis Bledel (”The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Laverne Cox (”Orange is the new black”)
- Phylicia Rashad (”This Is Us”)
- Angela Bassett (”A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
- Maya Rudolph (”Saturday Night Live”)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (”Saturday Night Live”)
- Maya Rudolph (”The Good Place”)
- Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Bette Midler (“The Politician”)
- Fred Willard (”Modern Family”)
- Adam Driver (”Saturday Night Live”)
- Brad Pitt (”Saturday Night Live”)
- Dev Patel (”Modern Love”)
- Eddie Murphy ( “Saturday Night Live”)
- Luke Kirby (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
- Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Insecure (HBO)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Schitt''s Creek (Pop)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid''s Tale (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Filme de televisión:
- American Son (Netflix)
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Dolly Parton''s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)
- Big Mouth
- Bob''s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Rick And Morty
- The Simpsons